News & Insights

World Markets

Cholera death toll rises to over 420 in Cameroon

June 01, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Amindeh Blaise Atabong for Reuters ->

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

YAOUNDE, June 1 (Reuters) - A further 26 people have died in Cameroon's ongoing cholera outbreak in the past two weeks, taking the overall death toll to 426, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

The outbreak was declared in October 2021 and has seen a strong increase in cases since late March of this year after a period of low transmission, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of confirmed cases in Cameroon now stands at 1,868, said ministry official Linda Esso.

Cholera can cause acute diarrhoea, vomiting and weakness and is mainly spread by contaminated food or water. It can kill within hours if untreated. Fourteen African countries have reported cases since the start of 2023, the WHO said in a report on Thursday.

It said it was particularly concerned as many countries were reporting higher case fatality ratios than in previous years.

In Cameroon, "more than 79% of cases reach health facilities in a moderate or severe state," increasing the chances of the cases proving fatal, the health ministry said in situation report, seen by Reuters.

(Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Diane Craft)

((AmindehBlaise.Atabong@thomsonreuters.com; +237674875987;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.