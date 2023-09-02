Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (NSE:CHOLAFIN) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 1,157.58

The average one-year price target for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (NSE:CHOLAFIN) has been revised to 1,157.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 1,086.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 843.35 to a high of 1,496.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.06% from the latest reported closing price of 1,081.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHOLAFIN is 0.39%, an increase of 52.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 52,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,992K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,645K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,619K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHOLAFIN by 28.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,066K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,860K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.