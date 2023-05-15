Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (NSE:CHOLAFIN) Price Target Increased by 14.53% to 1,019.87

The average one-year price target for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (NSE:CHOLAFIN) has been revised to 1,019.87 / share. This is an increase of 14.53% from the prior estimate of 890.52 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 742.35 to a high of 1,239.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from the latest reported closing price of 871.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHOLAFIN is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 57,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 17,082K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,418K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHOLAFIN by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,619K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,561K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHOLAFIN by 16.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,382K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHOLAFIN by 14.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,066K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHOLAFIN by 5.85% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 3,684K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.