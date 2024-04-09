ChoiceOne Financial Services Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.28% Yield (COFS)

In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (Symbol: COFS), which saw buying by Director Greg L. Armock.

Back on November 9, Armock invested $2,779.32 into 138 shares of COFS, for a cost per share of $20.14. In trading on Tuesday, shares were changing hands as low as $25.05 per share, which is 24.4% above Armock's purchase price. It should be noted that Armock has collected $0.54/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 27.1% on their purchase from a total return basis. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. shares are currently trading -0.04% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COFS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.8421 per share, with $32.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.25. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/02/2023 Gregory A. McConnell Director 1,200 $20.10 $24,120.00 11/02/2023 Bruce John Essex Jr. Director 4,693 $19.82 $93,015.26 11/03/2023 Greg L. Armock Director 4,826 $20.14 $97,195.64 11/07/2023 Michael J. Burke Jr. President 1,000 $21.97 $21,970.00 11/08/2023 Curt E. Coulter Director 585 $22.01 $12,875.85 11/09/2023 Greg L. Armock Director 138 $20.14 $2,779.32

The DividendRank report noted that among the coverage universe, COFS shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The annualized dividend paid by ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is $1.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for COFS, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

The Top DividendRank'ed Stocks With Insider Buying »

Also see:

 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BAB

 UYG Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.