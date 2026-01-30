CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INCORPORATED Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INCORPORATED (COFS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.87 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $7.16 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INCORPORATED reported adjusted earnings of $13.87 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 75.2% to $54.38 million from $31.04 million last year.

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INCORPORATED earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.87 Mln. vs. $7.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $54.38 Mln vs. $31.04 Mln last year.

