ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COFS was $29.7, representing a -9.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.80 and a 76.16% increase over the 52 week low of $16.86.

COFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). COFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COFS Dividend History page.

