ChoiceOne Financial Services: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

November 04, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( (COFS) ) has shared an announcement.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, with a rich history dating back to 1898, has evolved into a $2.7 billion bank holding company, balancing a small-town charm with advanced technological capabilities. As a prominent player in Michigan’s banking scene, ChoiceOne offers comprehensive personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management solutions. With a commitment to superior service and community engagement, ChoiceOne has garnered numerous awards and accolades, underscoring its innovative approach and dedication to customer satisfaction.

