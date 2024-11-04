ChoiceOne Financial Services: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( (COFS) ) has shared an announcement.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, with a rich history dating back to 1898, has evolved into a $2.7 billion bank holding company, balancing a small-town charm with advanced technological capabilities. As a prominent player in Michigan’s banking scene, ChoiceOne offers comprehensive personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management solutions. With a commitment to superior service and community engagement, ChoiceOne has garnered numerous awards and accolades, underscoring its innovative approach and dedication to customer satisfaction.

For detailed information about COFS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.