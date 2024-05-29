News & Insights

ChoiceOne Financial Services’ Annual Shareholder Meeting Insights

An update from ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) is now available.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is set to present key materials at their annual shareholder meeting on May 29, 2024. This gathering is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for the company, offering valuable insights for those with an interest in the financial sector and the trajectory of ChoiceOne’s performance and strategies.

