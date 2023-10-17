News & Insights

CHH

Choice Sweetens Acquisition Offer For Wyndham To $90/share; Wyndham Up In Pre-market

October 17, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) announced on Tuesday that it has now proposed to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) for $90 per share in a mix of cash and stock. The latest consideration values the deal at around $9.8 billion.

As per the latest proposal terms, the $90 per share would consist of $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock for each Wyndham share owned.

The acquisition proposal represents a 26 percent premium to Wyndham's 30-day volume-weighted average closing price ending on October 16, and a 30 percent premium to Wyndham's latest closing price.

"Choice's proposal includes a cash or stock election mechanism, which would provide Wyndham shareholders with the ability to choose either cash, stock, or a combination of cash and stock consideration, subject to a customary proration mechanism," the hotel said.

Previously, in April, Choice Hotels had proposed to acquire the resort and hotel group for $80.00 per share, comprising 40 percent cash and 60 percent Choice stock representing a 20 percent premium to the closing price of Wyndham common stock on April 27.

It then increased its terms to $85.00 per share, comprising 55 percent cash and 45 percent Choice stock.

In pre-market activity, Choice shares are trading at $117.47, down 5.95% and Wyndham shares are trading at $80.40 up 16.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

