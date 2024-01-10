Choice Reiterates Commitment To Completing Wyndham Combination Within One-year Customary Timeframe

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) issued an investor presentation disputing the antitrust claims made by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) in connection with Choice's proposal to acquire Wyndham. Choice noted that it is making progress on the regulatory process with the FTC. Choice expects to continue cooperating with the FTC during the Second Request process, which the company expects to commence on January 11. Choice remains confident that it can complete the combination within a one-year customary timeframe.

Choice Hotels stated that, by combining the two companies, franchisees would be better positioned to compete against larger, well capitalized hotel brand rivals. Also, the combination would not change competition for guests because franchisees would continue to control pricing, the company said.

Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice Hotels, said, "We are disappointed Wyndham is pushing this disinformation campaign. Their take on the antitrust risk on our proposed combination is misleading and further reflects the board's apparent entrenchment."

