Choice Properties REIT price target raised to C$16 from C$15.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Himanshu Gupta raised the firm’s price target on Choice Properties REIT (PPRQF) to C$16 from C$15.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
