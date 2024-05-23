Choice Properties Completes $500M Debenture Issuance

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:CHP.UN) has released an update.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully completed a $500 million private placement issuance of Series U senior unsecured debentures, with a 5.030% annual interest rate and a maturity date of February 28, 2031. The proceeds will be used to repay the Trust’s upcoming maturity of $550 million 3.556% Series K senior unsecured debentures. The new debentures have received a ‘BBB’ credit rating from Morningstar DBRS and S&P Global Ratings, indicating a stable outlook.

