Choice Properties Completes $500M Debenture Issuance

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:CHP.UN) has released an update.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully completed a $500 million private placement issuance of Series U senior unsecured debentures, with a 5.030% annual interest rate and a maturity date of February 28, 2031. The proceeds will be used to repay the Trust’s upcoming maturity of $550 million 3.556% Series K senior unsecured debentures. The new debentures have received a ‘BBB’ credit rating from Morningstar DBRS and S&P Global Ratings, indicating a stable outlook.

