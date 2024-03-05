News & Insights

Markets
CHH

Choice Hotels Urges Wyndham Stockholders To Tender Shares By March 8

March 05, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - In its efforts to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) urged Wyndham stockholders to tender their shares before termination of the exchange offer on March 8.

Choice, comparatively smaller group comprising about 7,400 hotels across 46 countries, has been trying to work out the deal for Wyndham having more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries for quite some time.

In October last year, Choice had publicly announced a proposal to acquire Wyndham for $90 per share, payable in cash and stock after Wyndham decided to back out from discussions with Choice, following nearly six months of dialogue. But Wyndham rejected the $8 billion unsolicited offer from Choice.

Later in December, Choice launched an exchange offer to acquire Wyndham to present the offer directly to shareholders, which will be terminated on March 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.