Choice Hotels Urges Wyndham Stockholders To Tender Shares By March 8

(RTTNews) - In its efforts to acquire Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) urged Wyndham stockholders to tender their shares before termination of the exchange offer on March 8.

Choice, comparatively smaller group comprising about 7,400 hotels across 46 countries, has been trying to work out the deal for Wyndham having more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries for quite some time.

In October last year, Choice had publicly announced a proposal to acquire Wyndham for $90 per share, payable in cash and stock after Wyndham decided to back out from discussions with Choice, following nearly six months of dialogue. But Wyndham rejected the $8 billion unsolicited offer from Choice.

Later in December, Choice launched an exchange offer to acquire Wyndham to present the offer directly to shareholders, which will be terminated on March 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.