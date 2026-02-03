Choice Hotels Strengthens U.S. Footprint With Everhome Suites

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH continues to strengthen its position in the global hospitality market by accelerating the expansion of Everhome Suites, its premier midscale extended-stay brand. With recent openings in Texas, Kentucky and New Jersey, the brand is maintaining significant growth momentum and successfully broadening its strategic footprint across the United States.



These latest openings represent a pivotal milestone for Everhome Suites, bringing its national portfolio to 27 properties. This achievement distinguishes Everhome as a frontrunner among recently launched midscale extended-stay brands. Specifically engineered for long-term comfort, the brand offers apartment-style suites featuring full kitchens and contemporary finishes.



Management highlighted that extended stay is a strategic priority for Choice Hotels. The redesigned hotel prototype reflects a data-driven and cost-efficient development strategy, shaped by direct input from owners, developers and operators.

Strategic Collaborations Fuel Everhome Suites’ Growth

The rapid expansion of Everhome Suites is underpinned by a deep-rooted collaboration between Choice Hotels and Highside Companies, a Denver-based real estate firm.



Recent additions to the portfolio include properties in San Antonio, TX (opened October 2025); Bowling Green, KY (opened November 2025); and Somerset, NJ (opened December 2025). Each location is strategically positioned near major employers, universities, healthcare facilities and key transportation corridors, catering to both business and extended-stay travelers. Since its launch, Everhome Suites has continued to attract strong interest from developers and guests, supported by its flexible design and compelling value proposition, with a growing pipeline reinforcing Choice Hotels’ commitment to meeting rising nationwide demand for extended-stay accommodations.

Choice Hotels’ Footprint Expansion Initiatives

Choice Hotels continues to aggressively accelerate the expansion of its global portfolio, focusing on high-revenue segments and high-growth international markets. Beyond the United States, the company is pursuing aggressive growth across EMEA, the Caribbean and Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, with particularly strong momentum in France, Spain, China and Australia. Management expects international operations to be the fastest-growing earnings contributor and is targeting a doubling of international adjusted EBITDA by 2027.



CHH is prioritizing expansion of its extended-stay portfolio, including Everhome Suites and other long-term stay concepts, as well as targeted growth in higher-return domestic markets. This approach is complemented by strategic partnerships, prototype optimization and a focus on locations with durable business, healthcare and infrastructure-driven demand, reinforcing the company’s long-term objective of expanding its national presence.

CHH’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of CHH have gained 11.2% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 16.4% growth. Near-term headwinds remain, including softness in U.S. RevPAR trends and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Despite these challenges, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from continued unit expansion, franchising initiatives and the integration of Choice Hotels Canada, including the transition to a direct franchising model.



CHH's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



