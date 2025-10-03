Choice Hotels to Strengthen French Portfolio With 50 New Properties

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH plans to strengthen its position in Europe’s largest hotel franchise market by adding 50 new properties in France, totaling more than 4,800 rooms. This will increase the company’s portfolio in the country from 57 to 107 franchised hotels.



The new hotels will operate under the Quality Suites brand and add to the company’s existing Clarion, Quality, Comfort and Ascend Hotel Collection presence in France. This expansion nearly doubles Choice Hotels’ footprint in Europe’s largest hotel franchise market.

CHH Builds on Global Momentum With France Hotel Additions

Building on international growth momentum in Asia and the Americas during this year, Choice Hotels is now expanding its reach in Europe by nearly doubling the portfolio in France. This move highlights the company’s focus on direct franchise growth and the strategy to strengthen its position in key global markets.



The new properties will be located across France, adding to the company’s midscale and upscale offerings for business, leisure and long-stay guests. All hotels will be included in Choice Privileges, the loyalty program that connects more than 7,100 properties worldwide.

CHH Strengthens French Portfolio With Balanced Market Spread

The 50 Quality Suites properties expand the company’s reach to more than 30 additional cities in France. Around 26% of the hotels are located in major urban centers such as Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux, 52% are in mid-sized suburban markets like Rennes, Chambery and Colmar, while the remaining 22% are in smaller but touristic locations including Quiberon, Dinan and Mèze. Proximity to airports, transport links and city centers positions the portfolio to capture both steady business demand and seasonal travel.



With international room growth expected to remain in the high single digits this year, Choice Hotels’ portfolio outside the United States has now surpassed 150,000 rooms. The company continues to focus on expanding its international presence and increasing market share across key regions.

Strategic Partnerships Support CHH’s Global Expansion Plans

Choice Hotels is advancing its international expansion through strategic partnerships and market entries across multiple regions. The company continued to expand across the Caribbean and Latin America through strategic partnerships. The agreement with Atlántica Hospitality International in Brazil covered 70 hotels and more than 10,000 rooms across multiple segments as of the second quarter of 2025. The company also entered Argentina with the opening of Radisson Blu Bariloche, a lakeside property with 32 suites and 80 total guest rooms, marking its debut in Patagonia.



Furthermore, the company strengthened its position in North America by acquiring the remaining stake in Choice Hotels Canada. The move transitioned operations to a direct franchising model, supporting faster growth. As of the second quarter of 2025, the Canadian portfolio comprised 350 hotels and 30,000 rooms, with more than 2,500 rooms in the pipeline, reinforcing international expansion.



In addition, Choice Hotels expanded its presence in Asia through a long-term distribution and master franchise agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts in China. The partnership added more than 9,500 rooms to the Ascend Collection and included commitments to grow the Comfort and Quality brands to 100 hotels in the country. The company remains focused on leveraging these expansions to enhance its competitive position in international markets.

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 19.4% compared with the industry’s 8.5% decline. The uncertain macro environment and soft RevPAR outlook pose concerns. That said, Choice Hotels is poised to benefit from unit expansion, franchising efforts and the integration of the Radisson Americas brands. Also, the focus on strategic partnerships and loyalty programs bodes well.

CHH's Zacks Rank

CHH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

