Choice Hotels Stock Is Down 15%, but One Investor Bought $101 Million Last Quarter

Key Points

Voss Capital acquired 967,500 CHH shares last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $100.61 million based on average closing prices for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $100.14 million.

The change equates to a roughly 5% increase in reportable 13F assets under management.

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Voss Capital established a new position in Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) during the first quarter, acquiring 967,500 shares in a transaction estimated at $100.61 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Voss Capital initiated a new position in Choice Hotels International, acquiring 967,500 shares. The estimated value of the purchase was $100.61 million, based on the average price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position was $100.14 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent share price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for Voss Capital, LP; the stake comprised 5.31% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets at quarter’s end.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:FLYW: $158.59 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLBT: $133.32 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE:GFF: $132.64 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE:SRE: $121.95 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:EEFT: $104.53 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Choice Hotels shares were priced at $105.72, down 15% over the prior year; the stock underperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 40 percentage points over that period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.60 billion Net Income (TTM) $345.72 million Dividend Yield 1% Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $105.72

Company Snapshot

Choice Hotels International franchises lodging properties under brands such as Comfort Inn, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, and Cambria Hotels, and provides cloud-based property management software.

The firm operates a hotel franchising business model, generating revenue primarily from franchise fees, royalties, and technology services to hotel owners.

It serves hotel owners and operators worldwide, targeting both leisure and business travelers.

Choice Hotels International is a leading global hotel franchisor with a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. The company leverages its scale, technology solutions, and brand recognition to attract hotel owners and deliver value to both franchisees and guests. Its asset-light model and recurring revenue streams support consistent profitability and competitive positioning within the lodging industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Voss Capital stepped into Choice Hotels after a difficult year for the stock, but the company's latest results suggest several key growth indicators are moving in the right direction.



The most encouraging numbers were found in development. Global franchise agreements awarded surged 72% year over year, while U.S. hotel openings reached a five-year high, and global net rooms increased 1.7%. Choice's pipeline also expanded to more than 77,700 rooms, with 97% concentrated in higher-value extended stay, midscale, and upscale brands.



Management believes those trends represent an inflection point. CEO Patrick Pacious said franchisee economics are improving, capital intensity is falling, and the company's conversion-focused strategy is driving more efficient growth. Choice maintained its full-year outlook, including adjusted EBITDA of $632 million to $647 million and adjusted EPS of $6.92 to $7.14.



There were still challenges: First-quarter adjusted EBITDA slipped to $125.7 million from $129.6 million a year ago, and RevPAR remained soft. But the company's asset-light model continues to generate cash, returning $75.2 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the quarter. Ultimately, if growth continues, a turnaround might be in store, and that seems to be what Voss is betting on.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite and Euronet Worldwide. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.