Choice Hotels Senior VP Empties Out Stock Options Amid Retirement

On Feb. 20, 2026, Choice Hotels executive Simone Wu announced her plans to retire from her roles as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary.

The announcement comes a day after the company had its Q4 earnings report for fiscal year 2025.

Simone Wu, Senior Vice President of Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), executed a direct sale of 8,080 shares on Feb. 2, 2026, following an option exercise, for a transaction value of approximately $820,600, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,080 Transaction value $820,600 Post-transaction shares (direct) 48,803 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5M

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($101.56); post-transaction value based on Feb. 2, 2026 market close ($101.78).

Key questions

What was the structure of this insider transaction?

The total of 8,080 shares sold resulted from the exercise and immediate disposition of vested employee stock options, as disclosed in the derivative context.

How did this sale affect Wu's ownership and available capacity?

The transaction reduced her direct holdings by 14.20%, leaving 48,803 shares with no remaining exercisable options.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $980.59M Net income (TTM) $368.17M Dividend yield 1.09% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) -28.06%

Company snapshot

Choice Hotels is a leading global hotel franchisor, overseeing a portfolio of over 7,000 hotels with 600,000 rooms across 35 countries. Its brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, and Cambria Hotels. It also provides cloud-based property management software to hoteliers.

What this transaction means for investors

Although Wu’s sale of shares was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows shares to be sold ahead of time, the timing of her remaining stock options being exercised couldn’t have come at a better time with her retirement announcement. She will stay with the company until it can find her replacement, which they hope to complete within the first half of 2026.

While the company is losing one of its core executives, it has seen various gains over the last year. In July 2025, it completed the full acquisition of its Canadian operations after previously owning only 50%.

The company also saw gains in its recent Q4 earnings report on Feb. 19, where its annual net income for FY 2025 grew 23.45% year over year (YoY), and its earnings per share grew about 27% over the same period. And most recently, CHH’s share price is up 10% in 2026. Things seem to be trending upward for Choice Hotels, even though it faces a highly competitive hotel market.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

