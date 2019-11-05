Choice Hotels Raises Full Year Adj. EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) announced the company now expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to range between $4.21 and $4.27. Domestic RevPAR is expected to decline between a range of 0% and 1% for full-year 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.21. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. In August, the company projected adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2019 to range between $4.16 and $4.22; and Domestic RevPAR to range between 0% and 1%.

For the fourth-quarter, Choice Hotels projects adjusted earnings per share to range between $0.82 and $0.86. Domestic RevPAR is expected to decline between a range of 0% and 2%, for the fourth quarter. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.90.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, a 10 percent increase from third quarter 2018. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.29, for the quarter.

Third-quarter total revenues were $310.7 million, an increase of 7 percent from last year. Total revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system fees, for the third quarter increased 10 percent to $153.7 million. Analysts expected revenue of $306.55 million, for the quarter. Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 0.7 percent for the third quarter.

