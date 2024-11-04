Choice Hotels Raises 2024 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) increased midpoint of its guidance for net income, adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and adjusted EPS for full-year 2024. Adjusted EPS is now projected in a range of $6.70 - $6.87, revised from prior guidance range of $6.40 - $6.65. EPS is anticipated in a range of $5.74 - $5.91, updated from prior guidance range of $5.40 - $5.65. Domestic RevPAR is anticipated to decline in a range of 2% to 1%, compared to previous guidance range of a decline in the range of 3.5% to 1.5%.

Q3 Results:

Net income increased 15% to $105.7 million. Earnings per share was $2.22, a 23% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Adjusted EPS increased 23% to $2.23. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $428.0 million for third quarter 2024, a 1% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Total revenues excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, calculated as total revenues net of reimbursable revenue of $171.8 million, increased 17% to $256.1 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.