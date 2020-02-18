Choice Hotels Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 5% year-on-year to $0.92. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA were $81 million, a 6% increase from prior year.

Fourth-quarter total revenues increased by 9% to $268.1 million from previous year. Total revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system fees, rose 10% to $130.2 million. Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter.

For full year 2020, Choice Hotels projects adjusted earnings per share to range between $4.22 to $4.33. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $378 million and $385 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.40.

For the first quarter of 2020, Choice Hotels projects adjusted earnings per share to range between $0.80 to $0.84. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.81.

Domestic RevPAR is expected to be between flat and a decline of 2% for the first quarter and full year 2020.

