Choice Hotels Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $0.51, a 45% decrease from a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues decreased by 28% to $193.4 million. Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees decreased 32% to $88.0 million. Analysts expected revenue of $213.49 million, for the quarter. Domestic systemwide RevPAR decreased 25.1% for the quarter.

