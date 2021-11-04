Choice Hotels Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) said its third quarter domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth exceeded guidance, increasing 11.4% from the same period of 2019. Looking forward, the company expects domestic RevPAR for full-year 2021 to surpass 2019 levels and grow at approximately 1%.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.51 compared to $0.66, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $116.66 million or $2.08 per share compared to $14.50 million or $0.26 per share, last year.

Total revenues increased to $323.37 million from $210.77 million. Analysts on average had estimated $311.14 million in revenue.

