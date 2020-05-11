Choice Hotels Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.76, a 10% decrease from last year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues was $218.18 million compared to $218.32 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter. Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees were relatively flat at $107.8 million. Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 15% for first quarter 2020.

The company currently expects the impact of COVID-19 on business performance will be more significant for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, than the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

