Choice Hotels Q1 Profit Misses Market; Cuts FY25 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH), while reporting higher first-quarter profit, but below market estimates, on Thursday trimmed its earnings forecast for fiscal 2025.

The lodging franchisor said it is adjusting its outlook to reflect a more moderate domestic RevPAR growth expectation amidst a changing macro backdrop.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Choice Hotels shares were losing around 0.5 percent to trade at $125.10.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects net income of $275 million to $290 million, lower than previous estimate of $288 million to $300 million. Earnings per share would be $5.86 to $6.18, compared to previously expected $6.04 to $6.29.

Adjusted net income is now projected to be $324 million to $339 million, compared to previous forecast of $333 million to $345 million. Adjusted earnings per share would be $6.90 to $7.22, down from $6.98 to $7.24 expected earlier.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Domestic RevPAR is now expected to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent, while previous estimate was a growth of 1 percent to 2 percent.

In the first quarter, Choice Hotels' bottom line came in at $44.53 million or $0.94 per share, compared with $31.01 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $63.64 million or $1.34 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3 percent to $332.86 million from $331.95 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.