Choice Hotels Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) reported that its first quarter adjusted net income, excluding certain items, increased 82% to $57.7 million from prior year. Adjusted EPS was $1.03, up 81%. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income increased to $67.39 million from $22.34 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.20 compared to $0.40.

Total revenues increased 41% to $257.7 million. Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees increased 43% to $131.1 million. Analysts on average had estimated $235.16 million in revenue.

