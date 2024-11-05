Choice Hotels price target raised to $123 from $112 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour raised the firm’s price target on Choice Hotels (CHH) to $123 from $112 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s reported a RevPAR miss but EBITDA guide-up, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the quarter had “something or everyone.”
