Choice Hotels offers to buy Wyndham for $7.8 billion

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 17, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C and Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels CHH.N on Tuesday proposed to acquire Wyndham Hotels and Resorts WH.N for about $7.8 billion in a cash and stock deal that would create a U.S. budget hotel giant.

Shares of Wyndham rose about 22% before the bell. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Choice offered Wyndham shareholders $90.00 per share, including $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of its common stock for each Wyndham share owned.

