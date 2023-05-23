News & Insights

Choice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ

May 23, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International CHH.N is seeking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH.N in a deal that would create one of the biggest budget hotel owners in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels were up about 10% in afternoon trade, while Choice Hotels fell about 2.2%.

The companies are not in serious talks and it is not clear whether Wyndham wants to do a deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

If Wyndham does not opt for a deal, Choice Hotels could take an offer directly to Wyndham's shareholders, the report added.

Choice and Wyndham did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

