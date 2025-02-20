CHOICE HOTELS INTL Earnings Results: $CHH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHOICE HOTELS INTL ($CHH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $389,770,000, beating estimates of $377,257,442 by $12,512,558.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CHH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CHOICE HOTELS INTL Insider Trading Activity
CHOICE HOTELS INTL insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK PACIOUS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 54,993 shares for an estimated $7,728,558.
- PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 26,522 shares for an estimated $3,792,895.
- DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) sold 9,138 shares for an estimated $1,232,533
- ROBERT J MCDOWELL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,712 shares for an estimated $1,176,032
- SIMONE WU (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,840 shares for an estimated $1,019,836.
- BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0
- ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CHOICE HOTELS INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of CHOICE HOTELS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 637,001 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,441,401
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 527,840 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,942,723
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 360,074 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,123,306
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 188,329 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,738,951
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 144,595 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,529,598
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 126,692 shares (+185.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,987,730
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 120,376 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,090,984
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.