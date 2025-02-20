CHOICE HOTELS INTL Earnings Results: $CHH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHOICE HOTELS INTL ($CHH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $389,770,000, beating estimates of $377,257,442 by $12,512,558.

CHOICE HOTELS INTL Insider Trading Activity

CHOICE HOTELS INTL insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK PACIOUS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 54,993 shares for an estimated $7,728,558 .

. PATRICK CIMEROLA (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 26,522 shares for an estimated $3,792,895 .

. DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) sold 9,138 shares for an estimated $1,232,533

ROBERT J MCDOWELL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 8,712 shares for an estimated $1,176,032

SIMONE WU (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,840 shares for an estimated $1,019,836 .

. BRUCE BAINUM sold 331,983 shares for an estimated $0

ROBERTA BAINUM sold 322,652 shares for an estimated $0

CHOICE HOTELS INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of CHOICE HOTELS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

