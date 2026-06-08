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Choice Hotels International Promotes Tony Pallas To CTO

June 08, 2026 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), a lodging franchisor, Monday announced that it has promoted Tony Pallas to Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, he will lead enterprise technology, engineering, and SkyTouch Technology, Choice Hotels' hotel operations and property management technology platform and report to Anna Scozzafava, Chief Data, AI & Technology Officer of the company.

Most recently, Pallas was the chief architect for CHARLIE, one of several AI-powered solutions Choice Hotels unveiled during its annual convention last month. Prior to joining Choice Hotels, he has counseled companies on emerging technology strategies, product development, and led organizations delivering custom software solutions across a variety of platforms including web, mobile, and IoT.

In pre-market activity, CHH shares were trading at $109.31, down 0.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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