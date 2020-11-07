Choice Hotels International, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a good week for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.4% to US$93.82. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$211m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 59% to hit US$0.26 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CHH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Choice Hotels International's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.01b in 2021. This would be a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 68% to US$3.31. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.41 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$91.00, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Choice Hotels International at US$112 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$79.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Choice Hotels International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.2% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Choice Hotels International is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$91.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Choice Hotels International analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

