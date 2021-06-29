Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.35, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHH was $117.35, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.77 and a 56.2% increase over the 52 week low of $75.13.

CHH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). CHH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CHH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.29%, compared to an industry average of 27.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.