Markets
CHH

Choice Hotels International, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

November 05, 2025 — 06:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $180 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $105.7 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $98 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $447 million from $428 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $180 Mln. vs. $105.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $447 Mln vs. $428 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.82 – $7.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.