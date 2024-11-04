Choice Hotels International, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $105.72 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $92.02 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $106.22 million or $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $427.96 million from $425.56 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $105.72 Mln. vs. $92.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.22 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $427.96 Mln vs. $425.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 – $6.87

