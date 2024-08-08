Choice Hotels International, Inc Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $87.136 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $84.710 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $88.783 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $435.156 million from $427.420 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $87.136 Mln. vs. $84.710 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $435.156 Mln vs. $427.420 Mln last year.

