Choice Hotels International, Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $81.73 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $87.14 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $89.78 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $426.44 million from $435.16 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.73 Mln. vs. $87.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $426.44 Mln vs. $435.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.88 – $7.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.