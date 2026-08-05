Choice Hotels International, Inc Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $64.338 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $81.734 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $92.053 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $440.762 million from $426.443 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.338 Mln. vs. $81.734 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $440.762 Mln vs. $426.443 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.86 To $ 7.10

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