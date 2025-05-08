Choice Hotels International, Inc Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $44.53 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $31.01 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.64 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $332.86 million from $331.95 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.53 Mln. vs. $31.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $332.86 Mln vs. $331.95 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 – $7.22

