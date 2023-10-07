Choice Hotels International (FRA:CZH) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 124.33

The average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International (FRA:CZH) has been revised to 124.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 116.29 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.25 to a high of 141.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.06% from the latest reported closing price of 114.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZH is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.08% to 46,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,626K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZH by 6.43% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,965K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,071K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 97.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZH by 5,329.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,908K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZH by 6.83% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

