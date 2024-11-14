Is Choice Hotels International (CHH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Choice Hotels (CHH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Choice Hotels is one of 270 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Choice Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHH's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHH has returned about 27.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.3%. This means that Choice Hotels is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gildan Activewear (GIL). The stock has returned 46.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear's current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Choice Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.8% so far this year, so CHH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gildan Activewear, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved -13.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Choice Hotels and Gildan Activewear as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.