Choice Hotels International (CHH) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Choice Hotels International said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $123.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Downside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $122.50. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $123.71.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is $1,509MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 45,149K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 4,576K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 6.43% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,975K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,714K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,101K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 5.06% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

