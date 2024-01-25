Choice Hotels International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CHH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.78, changing hands as high as $122.11 per share. Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHH's low point in its 52 week range is $109.19 per share, with $136.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.