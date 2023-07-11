News & Insights

Choice Hotels Gains After Reaffirming FY23 Outlook

July 11, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) shares are adding more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the lodging franchisor major reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2023 and projected growth in 2024.

The company continues to expect full-year 2023 net profit of $2555-$256 million. Adjusted earnings are reaffirmed to be in a range of $292-$302 million.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $5.70-$5.90. Wall Street analysts are looking for $5.92 per share.

Currently, shares are at $124.92, up 3.90 percent from the previous close of $120.23 on a volume of 234,638.

