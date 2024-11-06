Choice Hotels downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Choice Hotels (CHH) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $150. The shares has re-rated post the Wyndham Hotels (WH) deal pursuit and the valuation “appears appropriately balanced,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Choice’s “valuation hierarchy in the group” versus its larger peers “is now sensibly placed.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CHH:
- Choice Hotels price target raised to $114 from $113 at Deutsche Bank
- Choice Hotels price target raised to $123 from $112 at Barclays
- Choice Hotels Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings
- Choice Hotels raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $6.70-$6.87 from $6.40-$6.65
- Choice Hotels reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.23, consensus $1.92
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.