Choice Hotels downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Choice Hotels (CHH) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $150. The shares has re-rated post the Wyndham Hotels (WH) deal pursuit and the valuation “appears appropriately balanced,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Choice’s “valuation hierarchy in the group” versus its larger peers “is now sensibly placed.”

