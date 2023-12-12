News & Insights

Choice Hotels Commences Unsolicited Exchange Offer For Wyndham Hotels Stock

December 12, 2023 — 11:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Tuesday confirmed that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) has commenced an unsolicited exchange offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Wyndham common stock.

The offer proposed by Choice appears unchanged from the terms outlined in a letter to Wyndham dated November 14, 2023 and is currently valued at around $86 per share.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Wyndham Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the offer to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of Wyndham and its shareholders.

