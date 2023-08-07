Choice Hotels (CHH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8, 2023, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 8.7% and 29.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figures, respectively.



CHH topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on other two occasions, the average beat being 1.7%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.70, indicating an improvement of 18.9% from $1.43 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $422.6 million, suggesting an increase of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Choice Hotels International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Choice Hotels International, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Choice Hotels’ second-quarter top line is expected to have increased year over year on the back of solid business travel bookings, and continuous expansion through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Also, its focus on the loyalty program and enhancement of the mid-scale brand is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Per our model, second-quarter Royalty, Licensing and Management Fees and Other Revenues from Franchised and Managed Properties are estimated to be $133.8 million and $214.8 million, up 10.2% and 13.4% year over year, respectively.



The improved group travel demand is likely to have added positively to its second-quarter performance. Our model predicts system-wide — RevPAR to be $59.26 compared with $58.89 reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, we expect occupancy rates to increase by 70 basis points (bps) to 62.5% compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels.



However, increased investments in expansion and operating expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts total operating expenses in second-quarter to be at $305.2 million, up 42.7% from $213.9 million a year ago.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CHH for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: CHH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CHH currently sports a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +47.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



WYNN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 162.2%. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the mark once and remained flat on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 67.2%.



The Honest Company, Inc. HNST has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



HNST’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 27.3%. The company reported missed earnings in the last four quarters, the average negative surprise being 61.5%.



SciPlay Corporation SCPL has an Earnings ESP of +10.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



SCPL is expected to register a 17.4% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters, missed the mark twice and remained flat on the remaining one occasion, the average negative surprise being 0.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.