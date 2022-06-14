Choice Hotels (CHH) Set to Buy Radisson Hotel Group Americas

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has reached an agreement to acquire the franchise business, operations and intellectual property of Radisson Hotel Group Americas. The value of the deal stands at nearly $675 million. The deal is likely to be sealed in the second half of 2022.



The deal includes 10 Radisson Blu hotels, 130 Radisson hotels, nine Radisson Individuals, one Park Plaza hotel, four Radisson RED hotels, 453 Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and 17 Park Inn by Radisson hotels, as well as the Radisson Inn & Suites and Radisson Collection brands.



The addition of 624 hotels with more than 68,000 rooms will expand Choice Hotels’ footprint in the upscale and core upper-midscale hospitality segments, mostly in the U.S. West Coast as well as the Midwest. The acquisition will expand the company’s customer base in the upscale segments.



Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, said, “This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses, enhancing our guest offerings in the core upper-midscale hospitality segments, while extending our reach into the upper upscale and upscale full-service segments and in higher revenue geographic markets. We are confident that guests and franchisees will significantly benefit by combining these two exceptional sets of brands.”



The acquisition will boost the company’s RevPAR as the Radisson brands mostly have larger room counts, which are situated in higher RevPAR markets. Radisson Hotel Group aims to double its portfolio in EMEA and APAC markets by 2025.



In the past year, CHH’s shares have lost 1.2% compared with the industry’s decrease of 12.7%.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s riveting growth potential depends on continued expansion of its brands. In fact, the company’s portfolio of well-segmented brands is evidently getting stronger. With continuous enhancement of the mid-scale brand, acquisition of the WoodSpring brand, and transformation and advancement of the Comfort and Cambria brands, Choice Hotels is poised for growth.

