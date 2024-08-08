Choice Hotels (CHH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Choice Hotels (CHH) reported revenue of $435.16 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.3 million, representing a surprise of -1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

RevPAR Growth : -0.5% versus 1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -0.5% versus 1% estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR : $60 compared to the $61.34 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $60 compared to the $61.34 average estimate based on three analysts. Rooms - Domestic Franchises : 494,083 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 494,202.

: 494,083 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 494,202. Occupancy : 60.3% compared to the 61.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 60.3% compared to the 61.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Franchise Rooms : 631,063 versus 637,294 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 631,063 versus 637,294 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Daily Rate (ADR) : $99.46 versus $100.52 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $99.46 versus $100.52 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties : $215.20 million versus $221.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $215.20 million versus $221.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees : $141.81 million compared to the $144.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $141.81 million compared to the $144.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenues- Owned Hotels : $28.42 million versus $26.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $28.42 million versus $26.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenues- Initial franchise fees : $6.56 million compared to the $7.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.

: $6.56 million compared to the $7.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year. Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees : $28.13 million compared to the $29.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $28.13 million compared to the $29.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $15.04 million compared to the $12.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.

Shares of Choice Hotels have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

