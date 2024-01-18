Choice Hotels (CHH) Reports Exemplary Unit Growth in 2023

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH announces robust brand expansion, surpassing growth expectations across its high-revenue segments in 2023.



The company reported a 1.4% year-over-year increase in affiliated hotels in its upscale, midscale and extended stay brands within the domestic market. The upside coincided with the seamless integration of Radisson Hotels Americas brands, contributing to overall success. The expansion of Choice's original brands resulted in a nearly 2% rise in domestic properties within the lucrative segments and a 2.6% increase in international portfolio hotels.



In the extended stay sector, Choice Hotels solidified its leadership by opening a record 61 hotels and expanding Everhome Suites to 66 properties. The upscale segment reported growth with the introduction of 19 new properties in the Ascend Hotel Collection. Successful migration of Radisson Americas hotels to CHH's reservation system resulted in an impressive 8% year-over-year increase in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) for the Radisson brand. CHH's effective revenue-intense strategy and the successful integration of Radisson Americas brands generated substantial digital traffic and bookings.



Cambria Hotels expanded to 74 properties, while core brand growth included 33 new Comfort hotels, 35 Quality Inn openings and the introduction of a modern Sleep Inn prototype.



Internationally, Choice Hotels broadened its global reach by renewing the master franchise agreement with Strawberry, forming a distribution partnership with the Spanish hotel chain Sercotel and securing franchise rights for City Edge Apartment Hotels in Australia. It completed the successful integration of Radisson Americas hotels in the Caribbean, Canada and Latin America. CHH is actively committed to fostering growth for the legacy Radisson Americas brands in these regions in the coming year.

President and CEO Pat Pacious expressed enthusiasm about the transformative growth and emphasized the commitment to enhance brand value in diverse market segments in 2024. CHH plans to leverage its business delivery engine to enhance partner businesses further. It aims to reduce costs and increase revenues for franchisees.



CHH is firmly positioned to advance its development growth and performance in 2024. It intends to leverage its hotel conversion proficiency, facilitating the rapid advancement of properties through the pipeline and delivering substantial value to new owners. The company emphasizes collaboration with Zenitude Hotel-Residences to enhance its footprint in France by adding 33 properties between 2024 and 2025. As of the end of 2023, the company disclosed a global pipeline comprising 1,032 properties.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, shares of Choice Hotels have dropped 1% against the industry’s 16.6% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC sports a Zacks Rank #1. VIRC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 188.6% on average. VIRC’s shares have surged 123.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRC’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 15.7% and 32.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



H World Group Limited HTHT currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.5%, on average. The stock has declined 34.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an improvement of 7.9% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.2% on average. Shares of APEI have declined 4.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 2.5% and 115.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.