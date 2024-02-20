Choice Hotels (CHH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Choice Hotels (CHH) reported $358.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.44 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

RevPAR Growth : -3.9% versus -1.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -3.9% versus -1.2% estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR : $48.36 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.01.

: $48.36 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.01. Rooms - Domestic Franchises : 496,965 compared to the 493,436 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 496,965 compared to the 493,436 average estimate based on three analysts. Occupancy : 52.8% versus 53.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 52.8% versus 53.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Franchise Rooms : 632,986 versus 632,243 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 632,986 versus 632,243 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Daily Rate (ADR) : $91.51 versus $88.76 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $91.51 versus $88.76 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties : $181.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.87 million.

: $181.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.87 million. Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees : $116.91 million compared to the $115.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $116.91 million compared to the $115.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenues- Owned Hotels : $23.57 million compared to the $25.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $23.57 million compared to the $25.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenues- Initial franchise fees : $6.55 million compared to the $6.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $6.55 million compared to the $6.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees : $16.93 million compared to the $16.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $16.93 million compared to the $16.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues: $12.84 million compared to the $11.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Shares of Choice Hotels have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

